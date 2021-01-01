Ben Affleck: 'Jennifer Lopez is finally getting the credit she deserves'

Ben Affleck has praised his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez for her work ethic and her youthful appearance.

Affleck was full of praise for his ex, who he dated between 2002 and 2004, in the latest issue of InStyle magazine, which is covered by the Hustlers actress and features words by Lopez herself as well as contributions from the Oscar-winning actor, her ex-husband Marc Anthony, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, and many more.

Affleck told InStyle, "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."

He continued: "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

On another note, he was complimentary about the 51-year-old's youthful looks, and asked: "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s...at best?"

Lopez, who is now engaged to former athlete-turned-broadcaster Alex Rodriguez, co-starred with Affleck in 2003 movie Gigli and 2004 film Jersey Girl. They were engaged between November 2002 and January 2004.