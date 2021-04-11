Liam Payne to take part in special AR performance ahead of the BAFTAs

Liam Payne is to make history by performing in a special augmented reality (AR) real-time experience ahead of the 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards.



The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker will take part in the special AR experience, created for mobile, using EE's 5G network, ahead of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday April 11. The special one-off performance will be recorded live and beamed to fans across the UK on their mobile phones if they head over to AR app 'The Round' at 6.45pm on Sunday night (11.04.21).



Speaking about the gig, Liam said: "To be able to perform live via my very own Avatar blows my mind a little bit…! I’m really excited for everyone to see what we’ve been working on. The strides in tech at the minute are phenomenal and I can’t wait to see what we’ll be doing next. For now, this Sunday, you can take a first-look at my EE BAFTA performance, delivered by my real life Avatar live in your kitchen, bedroom, on the bus or at the park … see you there."



The special technology was tested on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G handset but it can also be viewed on single screen smartphones too. Sensors will capture the artist’s every movement, whilst Liam will also wear a specially designed headset that tracks his facial and live audio to give fans the best experience.



Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, shared: "We’re so excited to be opening Sunday evening’s show with something very different this year. Liam Payne’s performance, through the transformative power of EE’s 5G technology, will bring the show right into people’s homes, kicking off an evening of entertainment and celebration. I look forward to what will no doubt be a one-of-a-kind performance."



Whilst Marc Allera, CEO of EE, added: "While the EE BAFTA Film Awards might look a little different this year, we’re using our award-winning network to provide an unmissable evening of entertainment. Whether you’re a customer or not, we’re bringing you closer to the action than ever before with two incredible performances from Liam Payne: our EE BAFTA AR real-time music performance at 6:45pm, available on mobile, followed by Liam’s 5G-powered opening performance on the BAFTA stage on BBC One. And we're delighted to give our EE 5G customers a front-row seat to Liam’s AR performance on their mobiles. Thanks to our superfast, reliable 5G connection, they won’t miss a beat!"



Liam will then take to the stage alongside his own hologram for the start of the main show, which kicks off at 7pm on BBC One. It will then be followed by the award ceremony, where actors and actresses across the world will be vying to take home the gongs on offer including the EE Rising Star Award.