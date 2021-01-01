NEWS Demi Lovato takes receipt of Gwyneth Paltrow's latest self-pleasure package Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato has become the latest celebrity to receive a self-care gift box from Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.



A week after the Oscar winner sent newly-single Kim Kardashian a new vibrator and a sex-themed candle, Gwyneth sent a similar package to Demi.



The 28-year-old singer showed off her gifts in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday - the day after she dropped her latest album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over.



The package featured a vibrator, sex gel, and a candle called This Smells Like Demi‘s Orgasm.



"Wowowow thank you @GwynethPaltrow you’re a real one," Demi captioned the video.



The self-pleasure set will come in handy for the star, who recently declared she is pansexual and enjoying a little alone time after ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year.



"I don't know. I'm so (sexually) fluid now," she told Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, confirming she is "pansexual", and adding that: "(I like) anything, really."



She reflected: "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case, so I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to (a plan) - I know that my life is not going according to my plan."