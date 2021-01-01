NEWS T.I. and Tiny Harris accused of sexual assault by three more women Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris have been accused of sexual assault by three more women.



Following the initial claims against the couple, spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn told the New York Post's Page Six that he's been retained by three more alleged victims, who have chosen to remain anonymous, and he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the pair.



The spokesperson continued to reveal that one of the women, aged 20, claims that T.I. and Tiny "forced her to swallow" a pill after she met them in a nightclub in Miami in 2010. She alleges that she was later taken to a South Beach hotel, where her phone was removed by the pair's security and she was forced to "take a powdered substance from his (T.I.'s) finger".



"(Tiny) undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent," the representative continued.



The second woman claims T.I. and a male friend "drugged and raped" her in a Miami hotel in 2010, while the third victim alleged she was "drugged... and sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida".



T.I. and Tiny were first accused of sexual misconduct last month when Blackburn was approached by numerous women claiming "a myriad of allegations (against the couple) of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation".



A lawyer for the pair strenuously denied the claims at the time and reiterated the denial in a statement to Page Six on Friday, which read: "My clients’ position remains the same. We are still waiting for the anonymous accusers to reveal themselves to the public and the Harrises. Their continued unwillingness and refusal to do so compromises and undermines every single allegation being made."