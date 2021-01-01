NEWS Nathan Evans’ Wellerman battling Lil Nas X’s Montero for return to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Nathan Evans’ Wellerman ft. 220 Kid and Billen Ted is taking on Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) for this week’s Number 1 single following the latter’s tight Number 1 debut.



Wellerman is in the lead on today’s First Look but it’s set to be another close race, with the two tracks just 500 chart sales apart after 48 hours.



Riton x Nightcrawlers’ Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman stands just another 700 chart sales behind at Number 3, giving the track an opportunity to take the lead over the next few days.



Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta could earn a place in this week’s Top 5, as BED climbs two places to Number 5. If it holds on it will become Joel’s third Top 5 hit, Raye’s second and David Guetta’s 14th.



Ava Max flies up six with My Head & My Heart, setting course for a new peak at Number 13.



Finally, Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic rises six places to Number 17, potentially landing the Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak project a new peak by Friday’s chart.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 pu­blished on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.