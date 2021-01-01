NEWS Patti Smith launches free weekly newsletter for fans Newsdesk Share with :





Patti Smith is treating fans to a free, weekly online newsletter, containing poetry, music and "ruminations" from the punk legend herself.



The Gloria star took to Instagram earlier this week to announce she's teamed up with email subscription platform Substack for the newsletter, telling fans: "Writing is what I do, and have since twelve, imagining myself Jo March. Meditations, crime novels, and poetry, hidden in stacks of notebooks, written in every stage of life. Now, in the time of the pandemic, isolated from family, friends, and fellow workers, we are reinventing our processes."



She explained: “Through Substack I plan to form an inter-connective body of work for a responsive community. Each week I will post my weekly ruminations, shards of poetry, music, and musings on whatever subject finds its way from thought to pen, news of the mind, pieces of this world, free to all.”



In addition to the free newsletter, Smith will be offering fans the chance to pay to obtain access to an unpublished serial titled The Melting. The serial, which was started on 7 April last year and written throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, will be delivered in instalments to paid subscribers on Tuesdays.



“I offer The Melting, words known only by the pages themselves, to be given a new life here. In my Substack world, I hope that you, dear reader, will be my notebook,” Smith added.