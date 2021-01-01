NEWS Ben Howard lands second UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Ben Howard, who enters straight in at Number 1 with his fourth album Collections From The Whiteout.



Collections is Ben’s second UK Number 1 album, following 2014’s I Forget Where We Were. His other studio albums Every Kingdom (2011) and Noonday Dream (2018) both peaked at Number 4.



Collections From The Whiteout is the best-selling album in independent record shops this week, and also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is at Number 3, marking its 33rd week in the Top 10, one year on from its release.



US rock band Evanescence open at Number 4 with The Bitter Truth - their highest charting album in 10 years and matching the peak of their 2011 self-titled collection. The record lands at Number 1 on this week’s Official Rock and Metal Albums Chart.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Promises, a one-track, nine-movement album by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra debuts at Number 6.



Further down, NF debuts at Number 12 with Clouds, the Christian rapper’s second Top 20 album; Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and The Winery Dogs’ Richie Kotzen’s blues-rock project Smith/Kotzen’s self titled-debut lands at Number 17; former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow earns his second Top 20 solo album with Stargazer at 18.



Joe Strummer compilation Assembly lands at Number 23, while Mojo Skyline by Dust Coda debuts at Number 27 and Neil Young’s latest live album Young Shakespeare is at 29.



Finally, Amy Wadge’s Keeping Faith Series 1 and 2 soundtracks, written and recorded for the BBC drama lands at Number 37 this week following the release of a 2-disc CD collection.