Paloma Faith's six-week-old baby hospitalised with infection

Paloma Faith's six-week-old daughter has been rushed to hospital with an infection.

The New York singer took to Instagram to share the news with fans, revealing her baby girl will have to stay the night as she described the situation as being 'b**ody sad'.

"Back in hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in," penned the star. "B**ody sad she's so small and so sweet #godblessthenhs #ilovenhs."

Paloma, who also has a four-year-old daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine, kept her fans in the loop as she shared a picture from hospital on Friday morning.

The news comes after the Only Love Can Hurt Like This hitmaker recently informed fans that both she and her newborn had been suffering from a yeast infection.

"We both have thrush (my nipples, her mouth), have been on Daktarin gel for her and Daktacort for me, plus Fluconodzole 50mg tablet (daily for a week now) and probiotics - and it feels like it’s just getting worse," penned the mum-of-two.

"WHERE IS THE MIRACLE CURE PLEASE?! I’m not very patient so all this ‘try this try that’ with newborns is very challenging for me. I like instant solutions! (sic)"