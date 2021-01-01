Saweetie extends publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music

Saweetie has extended her publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music.

The 27-year-old rapper and the publishing company of Warner Music Group have inked a new deal and the company has tipped her as "the next big female breakout star".

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press , said: "We’ve been lucky enough to be on this incredible journey with Saweetie since the very beginning. We’re in the business of taking early bets on artists and helping develop them into global sensations, and that’s exactly the trajectory Saweetie is on. She’s well on her way to becoming the next big female breakout star, and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support her."

And Saweetie, who is signed to Warner Chappell’s sister label, Warner Records, added: "Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell team have become family over the years. It’s amazing to look back at everything we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for this next chapter."

Saweetie has had success with songs including 'Back to the Streets' featuring Jhené Aiko and 'Best Friend' with Doja Cat.

However, in December she lashed out at her label, accusing WBR of releasing 'Best Friend' "prematurely.

She said: "I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art (sic)."