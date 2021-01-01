Saweetie: 'Elevator fight had nothing to do with Quavo split'

Saweetie has confirmed her elevator fight with ex-boyfriend Quavo wasn't what led to their split.

Surveillance video of the altercation between the couple, who called it quits in February, was recently obtained by TMZ, prompting speculation that the argument led to the break-up, but the singer insisted that's not the case.

Breaking her silence on the footage, Saweetie told Page Six: "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago."

She went on: "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship."

Explaining: "We have both since moved on," the rapper requested: "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

In the footage, the pair are seen grappling over a Call of Duty gaming case. Saweetie appeared to take a swing at the Migos rapper before she was knocked to the floor of the elevator.

Los Angeles police officials have opened an investigation into the footage.

Following their split, the singer hinted Quavo had cheated on her, but he responded: "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."