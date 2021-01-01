Judge halts sales of Lil Nas X sneaker in Nike dispute

Lil Nas X has been forced to halt sales of his controversial Satan Shoes as part of his legal battle with Nike bosses.

Officials at the sports giant filed a trademark infringement suit over the sneakers earlier this week after the Old Town Road star hit headlines for teaming up with creatives at Brooklyn art collective MSCHF on the unique footwear - crafted from a pair of Nike Air Max '97s - which features a pentagram pendant and "Luke 10:18" written on the side, as well as a drop of human blood.

The 665 pairs of shoes made available to the public - to coincide with the devil-themed music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - sold out in under a minute upon their online launch on Monday, when they were snapped up for over $1,000 (£720) each.

However, Nike chiefs objected to the use of their design in the unauthorised shoe, and on Thursday, a New York judge ordered the manufacturers to temporarily stop selling and fulfilling orders for the Satan Shoes until the lawsuit is resolved, reported TMZ.

Following the initial news of their legal action, Nike officials issued a statement reading in part: "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project."

Representatives for Lil Nas X and MSCHF have yet to comment on the latest development.

The star had planned to give away the 666th pair of the Satan Shoes via Twitter, although it's unclear if that promotion is still active amid the lawsuit.