Jeezy weds

Jeezy has wed TV presenter Jeannie Mai days after securing a marriage license in Georgia.

The couple tied the knot at their home in Atlanta on Saturday.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate, but we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID, Mai, who co-hosts U.S. daytime show The Real, told Vogue.

"After Jeezy‘s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife," she went on, explaining: "So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."

The bride wore a custom Galia Lahav gown and veil, while Jeezy wed in a Teofilo Flor suit. All guests were asked to wear off-white.

The couple also participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds have set up a charity wedding registry to help fight the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans. They launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 (£36,000) with The Knot Registry site to help them give back to those in need.

"What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities," Mai told The Knot adding: "We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate."