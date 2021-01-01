Police investigating Quavo and Saweetie elevator fight

Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into an elevator fight between rappers Quavo and his now ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

The hip-hop stars' fall out at a North Hollywood apartment building last year was caught on surveillance footage. In the video, the Tap In hitmaker appears to lash out at Quavo before they grapple over a Call of Duty gaming case.

Saweetie tumbles to the floor as the Migos member stands over her, refusing to help her up.

Quavo eventually exits the elevator as Saweetie gathers herself and climbs back to her feet.

The video emerged on Tuesday, weeks after the musicians confirmed they had called time on their two-year romance, with Saweetie suggesting her man had cheated on her - allegations Quavo has since disputed.

Neither star has publicly addressed the altercation, but it has now caught the attention of local authorities, who are now looking into the clash as a possible domestic violence incident, reported TMZ.

Cops allegedly want to speak to both parties to determine what exactly happened during the fight as they weigh up potential charges. According to TMZ, once the police finish their investigation, they'll likely turn it over to the City Attorney to review for possible changes.

Representatives for Quavo and Saweetie have yet to comment on the police investigation.