Blake Shelton hoping to marry Gwen Stefani this summer

Blake Shelton is hoping that his wedding to Gwen Stefani takes place "this summer".

The country star popped the question to fellow The Voice coach Gwen last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were unable to get started on planning their nuptials.

However, now that matters are beginning to look more positive amid the global health crisis, Blake is hopeful that the ceremony can take place later this year.

Asked about any tentative date plans during an appearance on U.S. TV show Today on Wednesday, Blake replied: "Hopefully this summer. I think we’re right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it might be OK, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan."

And Gwen can also be safe in the knowledge that her husband-to-be has already had the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine.

"In Oklahoma, we’re way ahead… because there’s not as many people there," he explained. "So, I was lucky enough to get mine."

Since they announced their engagement, both Adam Levine - who was previously a coach on The Voice and has remained close friends with both Gwen and Blake - and Miley Cyrus have revealed they want to sing at the wedding.

And Blake added that he would "love" to be able to have an "amazing concert wedding" by taking them both up on their offers.

"It’s starting to sound like (the) Coachella line-up here all the sudden, we’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it," he joked.