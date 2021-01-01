Alexandra Burke recording a new album

Alexandra Burke is recording a new album.

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker is set to release new music soon as she has been working on the new tracks with one of Kylie Minogue's producers - Sky Adams.

A source told the Mail Online: "Alex is super busy right now and there is an exciting announcement coming next week. She's had a lot of interesting opportunities come her way lately - and she's been in the studio all this week recording her new album. She's working with Sky Adams - he has done a lot of work with Kylie Minogue in the past! So things are really exciting for her right now!"

Meanwhile, Alexandra previously confessed she always worried she'd not have a career to return to if she took a break to have children because she was previously convinced there was "not much room" for female black artists in the music industry and didn't want someone else to take her place.

She reflected: "Since that post, I feel liberated. I feel strong enough to stand by what I have said. I can stop worrying, and start really believing in myself. It has changed so many things. I feel comfortable in my skin and I finally think it's OK for me to have kids.

"I've always felt if I did, I'd never be able to take time out and then come back because my spot would be taken by someone else. I've always had it in my head that there's not much room for black female performers. But now. I've stopped being scared. I feel I can be the woman my mother raised me to be."