Miley Cyrus giving away $1 million in stocks

Miley Cyrus is helping to spread the wealth among fans by giving away $1 million (£720,000) in stock options.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has teamed up with financial services bosses at Cash App for the generous campaign, which kicked off on Wednesday and continues until 13 April - or until the funds run dry.



The initiative is aimed at celebrating the 15-year anniversary of Miley's hit Disney show Hannah Montana, the series that launched Cyrus' career, by empowering her fans as they take fractional stocks of various publicly traded firms.



Sharing the news online, Miley tweeted: "Nothing is more important than investing in yourself. I want to spread ownership to as many people as I can, so I’m teaming up with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stocks."



She explained: "Share your $Cashtag & favorite company name for your chance to own (stock) #INVESTINYOU #partner #15YearsofMiley".



Shortly after the announcement, fans began posting about receiving stock in firms like Tesla, Apple, and Airbnb, thanks to the superstar's new campaign.



Other ways Cyrus has been marking the Hannah Montana milestone include posting a handwritten letter to her pop star alter-ego in a snap on Instagram.



“Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end,” Cyrus wrote in the missive.