Britney Spears' father 'working to minimise social media brand damage' amid controversy

Britney Spears' father Jamie has claimed to be "working extensively" with his daughter's team to "minimise any harm" to her brand caused by the #FreeBritney campaign.



Jamie Spears, who has been in control of the pop star's welfare and finances since 2008, has been criticised of late for refusing to step down and give his daughter back her freedom, with the state of her conservatorship recently being explored in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.



The legal battle surrounding Britney's conservatorship is ongoing, with the Toxic star recently requesting that Jodi Montgomery is made conservator of her person rather than her father, and in the latest paperwork submitted as part of the case, Jamie has listed his daily job duties as conservator in a bid to justify his $16,000 (£11,640) a month salary and an extra $2,000 (£1,450) a month to maintain an office.



While listing his duties, Jamie claimed to be working "extensively with Ms. Spears’ team and my attorneys to monitor social media and address negative and potentially destructive publicity, and minimise any harm to Ms. Spears’ brand".



According to RadarOnline, Jamie also alleged that being Britney's conservator is a full-time gig, as it requires him to "keep current regarding the music, advertising, and entertainment business, in the areas of financial investing and investments, and in legal matters, for Ms. Spears’ benefit".



In addition, he has spent a "significant amount of time" on her "investments", adding: "I participated in extensive communications with various advisors and industry experts in analysing and modifying investment strategies to address changes in Ms. Spears’ working status and fluctuations in the economy."



The conservatorship case itself also takes up time, as Jamie continued: "I spoke regularly with my conservatorship counsel to stay informed of the matters in the ongoing conservatorship proceeding, including reviewing all pleadings filed in the conservatorship, and preparing for and appearing at all hearings."



Jamie is asking the judge to approve the compensation for his work with his daughter, which was previously approved by the conservatorship judge.



The new legal paperwork comes as Britney broke her silence on the documentary for the first time on Instagram on Tuesday, with her telling her followers she "cried for two weeks" about it, even though she's only seen clips.