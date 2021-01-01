Dua Lipa up for three BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa is up for three BRIT Awards along with Arlo Parks, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey.



At this year's ceremony, Dua, 25, has been shortlisted in the Female Solo Artist category and she is also up for British Single with Mastercard for her hit 'Physical' and the Mastercard Album accolade for her second LP 'Future Nostalgia'.



Arlo, 20, is up for the Breakthrough Artist prize and she will battle the 'New Rules' hitmaker for the Female Solo Artist gong and the Mastercard Album award as her debut record 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' has been nominated. Celeste's 'Not Your Muse', J Hus' 'Big Conspiracy' and Jessie Ware's 'What's Your Pleasure?' complete the shortlist for the night's most coveted accolade.



Speaking about her trio of BRIT nods, Arlo said: "To be nominated for three BRIT Awards at 20 years old as an independent artist is something that exceeds my wildest dreams. I genuinely don’t have the words to describe how grateful I am. This year has been difficult to say the least but art has been holding us together in some way and I’m excited to be part of this celebration of British music."



Joel - who previously featured on reality TV show 'Geordie Shore' - is up for Male Solo Artist, British Single for 'Head & Heart', his collaboration with MNEK, and Breakthrough Artist and admitted that it was a "dream come true" for his music to be recognised.



He said: "It is an honour to receive these BRIT Award nominations and I’m so grateful for all the love and support. This feels like a huge moment in my life and a total dream come true."



Elsewhere, AJ Tracey will take on Joel, J Hus, Yungblud and Headie One in the Male Solo Artist category, whilst the London rapper also has two tracks in the shortlist for British Single with Mastercard; 'Rain' which he recorded with Aitch and Tay Keith and 'Ain't It Different' which also features Stormzy and Headie One.



Sharing his pride over his nominations, Tracey said: "It’s an honour to be nominated for Male Solo Artist this year alongside such incredible talent and I’m really happy to be up for Best British Single - I make this music for the fans so to be acknowledged for my work means a lot."



Also representing the UK rap scene with three nominations are Young T & Bugsey, who are nominated for British Single and Breakthrough Artist, and they will face The 1975, Little Mix, Bicep and Biffy Clyro in the British Group category.



Away from Britain, International Female will be contested by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, whilst the International Male gong will be contested by The Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Burna Boy and Bruce Springsteen, who gets his 11th BRIT nomination.



The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place live at The O2 arena on 11 May with comedian Jack Whitehall presenting for fourth year in a row.







The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard nominations:







Mastercard Album:



Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams



Celeste – Not Your Muse



Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia



J Hus – Big Conspiracy



Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?







British Single with Mastercard:



220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love



Aitch and AJ Tracey, FT Tay Keith - Rain



Dua Lipa – Physical



Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar



Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different



Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart



Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter



Regard and Raye – Secrets



S1mba and DTG – Rover



Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush







Male Solo Artist:



AJ Tracey



Headie One



J Hus



Joel Corry



Yungblud







Female Solo Artist:



Arlo Parks



Celeste



Dua Lipa



Jessie Ware



Lianne La Havas







British Group:



Bicep



Biffy Clyro



Little Mix



The 1975



Young T & Bugsey







Breakthrough Artist:



Arlo Parks



Bicep



Celeste



Joel Corry



Young T & Bugsey







International Female Solo Artist:



Ariana Grande



Billie Eilish



Cardi B



Miley Cyrus



Taylor Swift







International Male Solo Artist:



Bruce Springsteen



Burna Boy



Childish Gambino



Tame Impala



The Weeknd







International Group:



BTS



Fontaines D.C.



Foo Fighters



Haim



Run The Jewels







Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1:



Griff (winner)