Iron Maiden have something 'very exciting' in the works

Iron Maiden have some "very, very exciting" things in the works.



Guitarist Adrian Smith has teased that the 'Run to the Hills' rockers have been working on something special for their fans and he believes they are going to be "delighted" when all is revealed.



He told SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk': "I think it'll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that's all I can say, really … But I think the fans are gonna be delighted."



Iron Maiden's last studio album was 2015's 'The Book of Souls'.



Drummer Nicko McBrain hinted that a new Maiden album is on the way in 2020.



The 68-year-old star suggested fans of the band should pay close attention to their official website.



Keeping coy, he simply said: "Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That's all I've gotta say."



However, when he was pressed on whether something is coming out "soon", Nicko was quick to clarify his comments.



He ranted: "No, I didn't say something soon, and I didn't say 'possibly.' Watch this space, is what I said. Don't be putting words in their mouths."



Meanwhile, the heavy metal legends' leader Bruce Dickinson previously insisted he and his bandmates will not be calling it quits "ever" as he poked fun at hologram tours.



Asked by a fan during a Q&A session about the band's future last year, the 62-year-old rocker replied: "I like that. There's always hope. 'After the current members retire,' there'll be a whole load of Iron members.



"We won't even have f***ing holograms. You know what I mean?



"You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. That's good. I like that.



"It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea! It'll never happen, because we're never going to f***ing retire."