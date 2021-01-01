NEWS Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears "cried for two weeks" over the Framing Britney Spears documentary.



The documentary, which covers the singer's mental breakdown, her conservatorship battle, the #FreeBritney movement, and the misogynistic way she was treated by the press in the 2000s, was the hot topic of conversation when it was released in February.



Britney finally broke her silence about the film on Tuesday and admitted to her Instagram followers that although she hasn't watched it, she has cried about it a lot because she feels embarrassed by how she is depicted.



"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she wrote on Instagram besides a video of her dancing. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!!



"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness."



Her former choreographer Brian Friedman offered up his support in the comments by writing, "Love you and these words. Keep doing you. Keep pushing forward," however, some followers refused to believe that Britney wrote the caption herself.



"Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time? I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical," wrote Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.