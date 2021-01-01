NEWS Coldplay set to headline 'spectacular' Glastonbury livestream Newsdesk Share with :





Coldplay, Haim, Jorja Smith and Wolf Alice are among the stars set to perform during a "spectacular" livestream from the Glastonbury Festival site on 22 May.



Organisers have made the decision to stage a special event after having to cancel the festival for a second year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Performers will take to the stage at various landmarks around Worthy Farm in Somerset, including the Pyramid field and the stone circle, during the five-hour event.



Damon Albarn, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Idles are also on the line-up, while organiser Emily Eavis also teased some "very special guest appearances and collaborations" will be taking place.



Paul Dugdale, who shot Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's world tours for Netflix, is in charge of directing the livestream, which will see the musical performances linked by "a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by some very special guests".



Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds going towards Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as helping to "secure the Festival's return in 2022".



In addition, a commemorative poster of the livestream gig is to be sold in support of the stage crew workers who have been struggling to make ends meet during the global health crisis.



For tickets, visit: https://glastonburylivestream.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options