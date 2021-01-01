NEWS Lil Nas X was 'not aware' of similarities between his and FKA Twigs' music videos Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X has thanked FKA Twigs for informing him of the similarities between his music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and the visual for her track Cellophane.



Upon the release of Nas' new video, fans were quick to point out the likenesses between the two, with some accusing him of ripping off Twigs' concept.



However, the Old Town Road star insisted in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that he was "unaware" of the similarities between the two videos until he received a phone call from Twigs herself.



"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & (Cellophane video director) @andrewthomashuang ! the cellophane visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video," he wrote.



"I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise."



Following his comment, Twigs was quick to praise him for his honesty about the situation, writing: "Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!



"I think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status."