Little Mix transform into a boy band for first music video without Jesy Nelson

Little Mix transformed into a boy band for their first music video without Jesy Nelson.

The trio - now comprising Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have been shooting their promo for 'Confetti', which features Jesy's vocals, and decided to channel their male alter egos.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This is Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie’s first video as a trio so they wanted to do something really fun and out there.

“It will see each of them transforming into male versions of themselves.

“They’re going all out and are having full facial prosthetics, which takes hours but it will be worth it in the end.”

Jesy announced in December she was leaving Little Mix because of the impact being in the band was having on her mental health.

And it was confirmed this month that she’s set to launch a solo career under the label YMU, whose clients already include Take That, Steve Aoki, Ant and Dec, and Fearne Cotton.

In a statement, the 29-year-old star said: “I am so excited to join YMU and can't wait to start my next chapter.”

Jesy previously hinted she was set to release solo music last month when she posted mirror selfies on Instagram with the caption: "Let's go", along with some musical notes emojis.

And when a fan asked: "Are we getting JN1?", Jesy liked the comment and sent her followers into a frenzy.

She then further fuelled speculation that she's working on music with a studio snap of herself alongside songwriters Patrick Patrikios and Hanni Ibrahim – who worked with Little Mix on their 2018 LP 'LM5’ and 2016’s mega-hit 'Touch' – on her Instagram Story.

Little Mix have also been working on new music as a three-piece.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers hit the studio with regular songwriters Kamille and MNEK at the weekend, and teased as they shared a clip of themselves dancing: “Promise we made some bops too.”