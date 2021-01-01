NEWS Quavo & Saweetie fought in elevator before split Newsdesk Share with :





Quavo and Saweetie reportedly fought in an elevator at a Los Angeles apartment building before the pair split.

In surveillance video footage obtained by TMZ, the Best Friend rapper appears to lash out at the Migos star by attempting to strike him in the face and they grapple over a Call of Duty case, before Quavo grabs her arm and swings her into the elevator.



Saweetie tumbles to the floor as her then-boyfriend stands over her.



Quavo eventually exits the elevator as his ex gathers herself and gets up before she limps away.



Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the events in the video, which reportedly took place last year at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting a pad.



The couple called time on the two-year romance last month, with Saweetie implying that Quavo had cheated on her.



"Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," she tweeted, prompting the Migos rapper to respond: "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."