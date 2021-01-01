Garbage announce new album No Gods No Masters

Garbage have announced their new album, 'No Gods No Masters'.

Shirley Manson and co dropped the lead single, 'The Men Who Rule The World', and explained how their seventh record is aptly about the "seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins", whilst "trying to make sense" of the madness of the world.

The 'Stupid Girl' hitmaker said in a statement: ?“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins.

“It was our way of trying to make sense of how f***** nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Last year, drummer and co-producer Butch Vig revealed their follow-up to 2016's 'Strange Little Birds' was almost finished right before lockdown in Los Angeles.

He said: “We were lucky, because the last day in the studio for the four of us was, I think, March 15, and LA went into lockdown the next day.

?“There were a few things that weren’t done – Shirl had to finish some lyrics, I had some ear candy editing things to add here and there – but the core of the music was done. The plan was to have it mixed and mastered by May 1, but obviously because of the pandemic we had to do everything via file sharing, and that just slowed everything down. But it’s done … and I’m totally psyched about it. I think the record sounds really cool.”

'No Gods No Masters' is due to be released on June 11.

Meanwhile, Garbage are set to tour the UK with Blondie later this year, with the run kicking off on November 6 at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

The tracklisting for 'No Gods No Masters' is:

1. 'The Men Who Rule The World'

2. 'The Creeps'

3. 'Uncomfortably Me'

4. 'Wolves'

5. 'Waiting For God'

6. 'Godhead'

7. 'Anonymous XXX'

8. 'A Woman Destroyed'

9. 'Flipping The Bird'

10. 'No Gods No Masters'

11. 'This City Will Kill You'