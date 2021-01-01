NEWS Josh Gad asks 'robbed' American Idol contestant to pen tune for TV show Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Gad has offered an axed American Idol contestant the chance to write a song for his animated Apple TV+ sitcom Central Park.



The Frozen star took to Twitter to reach out to young singer Murphy, after judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan sent him home on American Idol's Showstoppers round on Sunday night.



"Hey @Blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol," Josh wrote on Twitter on Monday, after the latest episode of Idol in which the top 24 was finalised. "I would love for you to honour us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV - DM (direct message) me."



Murphy, who was inundated with messages from viewers insisting he had been axed from the TV competition too early, was quick to reply, writing: "I'd be honoured. :) Dming you now."



He'd also shared his thanks for support from fans as he wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for everyone that showed faith in me. Though my journey is over on #AmericanIdol, I'll still be singing. Tomorrow is a new day and the horizon looks very inviting. #Murphyonidol See you soon."