Ingrid Michaelson backtracks after causing Twitter storm by calling Zayn Malik 'married'

Ingrid Michaelson unwittingly caused a social media storm on Monday after she referred to her collaborator Zayn Malik as being "married".

The singer-songwriter took to Patreon to speak to fans about her and Zayn's new song To Begin Again, which was created without the pair ever meeting, and dropped the bombshell.

"We've never met, I've never spoken to him. Zayn doesn't do stuff he doesn't wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering. He's such a private person and now he's married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do," she said.

Fans quickly jumped on the fact Ingrid referenced Zayn being married to girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and got the hashtag #ZaynIsMarried trending on Twitter.

However, as she was flooded with questions about her revelation, Ingrid took to Twitter to set the record straight. As she responded to one fan's meme of a dead person awaking in their coffin, she wrote: "I MADE A MISTAKE IM SORRY BUT ALSO I LOVE THAT LEOPARD PRINT COFFIN BLANKET."

Ingrid later added: "Can I just get a hug?"

She also referred to the controversy in a post on her Instagram Stories in which she said: "OK, so, I talked about my new song, To Begin Again, featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married. I was wrong. He's not married. So, all you Zayn fans, I'm so sorry I have brought you on this roller-coaster of emotions. I was mistaken. He's not married. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."

Zayn and Gigi welcomed daughter Khai in September.