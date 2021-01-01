Pink adopts rescue puppy

Pink has a new family member - a rescue puppy named Habanero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.

The Trouble singer adopted the pooch from the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles, and thanked bosses for helping her find her "newest family member" via her Twitter account on Sunday.

She has also shared a snap of her kids, nine-year-old Willow and four-year-old Jameson, beaming at the camera as Willow hugged the pint-size brown puppy.

"We love the work that you do," she told the organisation's chiefs, adding an #AdoptDontShop hashtag, encouraging her fans to consider bringing a rescue dog into their home, instead of trying to buy a pup from a breeder.

Pink's followers were quick to congratulate the star on adopting the dog, and threw their support behind the 41-year-old star.

"Awwww he is so cute, I love the work you do for animals and other good causes you and your family are incredible," one fan commented.

"Adorable and awesome name!" another fan wrote, while one suggested: "Please let that be the name of your next single."