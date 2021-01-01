Demi Lovato is pansexual

Demi Lovato is open to dating people of all sexual orientations after identifying as pansexual.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker previously came out as bisexual in 2017, but after a failed engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year, Demi prefers to think of herself as inclusive of all when it comes to her love life.

She opened up about her sexual identity in a new chat on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, during which she also expressed her desire to one day become a mother - although she doesn't think pregnancy will be a part of her journey.

"In this moment I want to adopt (children) for sure," she explained, pondering: "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant."

The singer then divulged: "I don't know. I'm so (sexually) fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Confirming she is "pansexual", Demi added: "(I like) anything, really."

Demi also shared why she had kept her true sexuality quiet for so long after rising to fame as a child star, admitting she was ashamed of the feelings that stirred within her as she watched Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's characters kiss on racy 1999 movie Cruel Intentions.

"(I) felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon," she said, adding: "I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

And Demi admitted the past few months have been a real learning curve for her, as she came to realise the life she thought she wanted isn't the path she's destined to take.

She reflected: "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case, so I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to (a plan) - I know that my life is not going according to my plan."