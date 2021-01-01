NEWS Lindsay Lohan drops new single Lullaby as she continues backing NFT market Newsdesk Share with :





Lindsay Lohan has entered the NFT (non-fungible token) market with her new single Lullaby.



The Mean Girls actress dropped the tune on Saturday, telling fans that it is being auctioned as an NFT on the FansForever digital platform.



The three-minute dance song, which sees Lindsay team up with DJ Manuel Riva, is available for download on the site.



Explaining her inspiration for the tune, Lindsay said in a statement: "I have been recording music for a long time now. I feel a calmness when I go to the studio and it is a sort of solitude. A comfort zone. This song really means something to me because we all grow up with lullabies and I wanted to create one of my own. My voice to your ears... Lullaby."



It's not the first time Lindsay has backed the world of cryptocurrency, however, as she recently sold a Daft Punk NFT on digital marketplace Rarible. She's also signed a partnership with tech entrepreneur Justin Sun's company Tron.



Speaking to Forbes about her love of cryptocurrency, she explained: "It’s only a matter of time till everyone in Hollywood and beyond gets involved. Maybe we will see the tokenisation of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art. I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception."