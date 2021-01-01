NEWS Elton John teases collaboration with Metallica Newsdesk Share with :





Elton John teamed up with Metallica on a mystery project during the latest Covid-19 lockdown.



While the Tiny Dancer star didn't reveal any details, he did tell singer SG Lewis on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour: "I've just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I've been working with Gorillaz and people like that.



"I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people. So I'll get you my email, email me and let's get together and do something, okay?"



Despite Elton playing coy over the potential collaboration, Miley Cyrus previously revealed that Elton plays the piano on her version of Nothing Else Matters on her upcoming Metallica covers album.



"I did a Metallica cover of Nothing Else Matters featuring Elton John on piano, I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I'm so excited about this collaboration," she said during an interview with Capital FM.



"I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me... I love when ingredients don't quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like (song's producer Andrew) Watt that will take that risk."