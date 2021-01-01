Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen cosying up to her blink-182 drummer boyfriend in the VIP section for the UFC 260 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, where they were joined by Megan and her music star boyfriend Kelly.

The couples are known to be good friends, and although the foursome weren't seated at the same table for the mixed martial arts event, they did get a chance to catch up afterwards at The Cosmopolitan hotel's The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails bar.

Later in the evening, Travis and Kelly decided to show off their music talents by performing blink-182's hit All the Small Things at the bar.

The two men are no strangers to collaborating together, as Travis co-wrote and produced tracks on Kelly's fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall.

Meanwhile, Travis has sparked rumours he is already getting serious about Kourtney, 41, after showing off a new tattoo.

The 45-year-old rocker debuted a fresh etching on his thigh which reads, "You're So Cool'" on Friday, and eagle-eyed fans believe it could be a permanent tribute to his new girlfriend as the lettering resembled a handwritten love note from Kourtney that Travis previously shared on Instagram.