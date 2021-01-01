Lindsay Lohan unveils new single Lullaby as NFT

Lindsay Lohan has entered the NFT market with her new single, 'Lullaby'.

The 34-year-old singer-and-actress shared a teaser of the track on social media over the weekend, which she made available via the FansForever digital platform.

She told her 8.7 million followers on Instagram: "I am about to launch my next Single “Lullaby” as an #NFT in a couple hours on fansforever.io this is a genesis piece and history in the making! #firstever #women #letsgetit @justinsun (sic)"

The 'Mean Girls' star had earlier predicted that NFTs (non-fungible token), a rising market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold, will soon be all the rage in "Hollywood and beyond".

In an interview with Forbes, she said: "It's only a matter of time till everyone in Hollywood and beyond gets involved. Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art. I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception.

"Lindsay believes her community can "benefit from crypto".

She continued: "Most of us had heard the word bitcoin, or the term blockchain, but there wasn't much knowledge on the subject. "As I began to learn more and get more involved, I quickly realised that my community could benefit from crypto and that I could inform a large segment of society that wasn't involved in the blockchain space and introduce them to it."

And the 'Freaky Friday' star insisted it will also be welcomed as a fairer way of handing out royalties across the entertainment industry, as they are transferred directly to the artist.

She added: "With tokenization, the process is transferred onto the blockchain in such a way that every time the art, music, movie, etc. is used or shared, the artist would automatically receive royalties. I think it’s a great way to bridge the gap between the consumer and artist."

For those who get their hands on 'Lullaby' on FansForever, it's Lindsay's first new music since her 2020 single, 'Back to Me'.

The likes of The Weeknd, Kings of Leon, Grimes, Charli XCX, and more are all jumping on the NFT bandwagon.