Lil Nas X shares spoof apology after facing backlash for 'Satan shoes'

Lil Nas X shared a spoof apology for his controversial "Satan shoes" on his Twitter page on Sunday.



The Old Town Road star hit headlines when he revealed he had teamed up with MSCHF on the footwear, which features demonic imagery and a drop of human blood.



Responding to the backlash, Nas posted an "apology" on YouTube, in which he said: "Okay guys, I see everybody's been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward and say..."



The video then cut to a scene from his new video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), with Nas saying "F**k it" and performing a lap dance for the devil.



The Satan shoes have been crafted from a pair of Nike Air Max '97s, and feature a pentagram pendant and "Luke 10:18" written on the side. According to reports, there will be 666 pairs going up for sale for over $1,000 (£721) each.



Following the controversy, Nike insisted in a statement to NBC: "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."



Nas once again defended the shoes on his Twitter page on Sunday, as he added: "Y'all gotta admit... the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie."



It's not the first time MSCHF have caused criticism with their sartorial offerings. They previously released a pair of Nike Air Max '97s called the Jesus Shoes, which allegedly included a drop of River Jordan's "holy water" in the sole.