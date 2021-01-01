NEWS Lady Gaga receives huge basket of flowers from boyfriend on 35th birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga received a massive basket of flowers from her boyfriend Michael Polansky while she celebrated her 35th birthday in Italy on Sunday.



The Poker Face singer is currently on location in Rome, Italy, where she is shooting Ridley Scott's latest movie, House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, so her boyfriend made up for not being with her on her birthday by sending a giant bouquet of assorted white flowers.



Sharing a picture on Instagram of her trying to wrap her arms about the basket in her hotel room, Gaga expressed her excitement about being reunited with her partner once the film shoot wraps.



"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," she wrote in her caption. "I love you honey (heart emoji) I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."



The caption also made reference to her two French bulldogs that were kidnapped in America last month while she was in Italy. They were later found safe, however, her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot during the incident. He is currently recovering.



Gaga received plenty of birthday messages from her celebrity pals on social media, with the likes of Elton John, Tony Bennett, and Donatella Versace sharing posts.



"Happy Birthday @ladygaga Love you forever (heart emojis) Uncle E xx," John posted on Instagram, while Bennett tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to you, Lady!"



"You inspire me and so many millions of others. I am honored to call you my friend. Today, I am celebrating you like a true little monster @ladygaga," Versace shared on Instagram.