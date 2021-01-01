NEWS Ben Howard aiming for second UK Number 1 album with 'Collections From The Whiteout' Newsdesk Share with :





Ben Howard leads the race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with Collections From The Whiteout.



The BRIT Award winning singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album is outperforming its two closest rivals combined as of today’s Official Chart Update after racking up the most physical sales over the weekend.



Ben Howard has previously scored one UK Number 1 album with 2014’s I Forget Where We Were, while his 2011 debut Every Kingdom and 2018 album Noonday Dream both peaked at Number 4.



One year on from its release, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is eyeing up a 33rd week in the Top 10 at Number 2, while US rock band Evanescence are in at Number 3 midweek with The Bitter Truth. The Amy Lee-fronted group are in line for their highest-charting album in a decade and have the most album downloads so far this week.



Featuring members of Iron Maiden and The Winery Dogs, duo of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen unite as Smith/Kotzen; their self-titled debut album of blues rock music opens at Number 5.



Classical, jazz and electronica collide for Promises, a one-track collection split into nine parts from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Syphomy Orchestra (6), while former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow is in pursuit of his first solo Top 40 album in ten years with Stargazer (7).



Also eyeing up a place in this week’s Top 10 are Assembly, a new compilation of The Clash frontman Joe Strummer’s biggest hits at 8, and Neil Young live album Young Shakespeare at 9.



London rockers The Dust Coda are heading for their first Top 40 album with Mojo Skyline at Number 11, while Christian rapper NF is at Number 14 with Clouds. First Aid Kit are also Top 20 bound with Who By Fire: Live Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Number 18.



The Cure’s 1983 compilation album Japanese Whispers could return to the Top 40 following a vinyl picture disc reissue (27), and Floridian rapper Rod Wave may secure his first Official Albums Chart entry with second album SoulFly (40).