Pink and Rag'n' Bone Man have joined forces on a collaboration

Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man have a duet on his upcoming album.

The 'Who Knew' hitmaker and the British singer-songwriter planned to collaborate at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

And their track, 'Anywhere Away From Here', is set to feature on Rag'n'Bone Man's hotly-anticipated LP, 'Life By Misadventure', which is out on May 7.

On how the duet came about, Pink told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I first encountered Rag'n'Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song 'Human'.

"Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. 'Anywhere Away From Here' couldn't be a better song for us to sing together. I'm so honoured to be a part of this collaboration."

While the 'Giant' hitmaker added: "This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face."

Last week, Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - released the second single from the upcoming record, 'Fall In Love Again'.

Recorded at Phantom Studios in Tennessee, the powerful song is one of the most vulnerable cuts to date from the BRIT Award-winner and is about "sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment."

Rory - who split from his wife just six months after they tied the knot in 2019 - sings: “I’ll avoid the conversation/ Say that I need my space, not ‘cause I want to, I will make some poor excuse/ Every time that I get close to you.”

Speaking of the track, he said: “'Fall in Love Again’ is a song Ben Jackson-Cook and I wrote on a boozy afternoon in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. He did the melody and I did the lyrics. The song is about sabotage: sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment.”

The LP - which also features the lead single, 'All You Ever Wanted' - was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo and showcases the star's “tremendous warmth and real emotion with every breath”.