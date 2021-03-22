Cassie welcomes baby girl

R&B star Cassie has given birth to her second child.

The singer and her husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, welcomed a little sister for their 15-month-old daughter Frankie earlier this week and introduced the newborn to fans on Instagram on Saturday.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the new family of four, Cassie penned: "On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger," adding: "Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!"

The new dad also took to social media to celebrate the happy news with an emotional note to his girls.

"Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine," he wrote, sharing: "I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn't perfect but its filled with so much love."

He went on: "I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong," musing: "That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people."

The proud Dad continued: "Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I'm put on this earth to support what you two love doing."

He then expressed his happiness Frankie and Sunny were close in age.

Cassie and Fine began dating in late 2018, following her split from long-term boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and she revealed she was pregnant in June 2019.

She and Fine became engaged that August and tied the knot in Malibu, California a month later.