Paloma Faith's daughter has shown no singing talent - yet!

Paloma Faith’s daughter is a “terrible” singer.



The ‘Stone Cold Sober’ hitmaker’s four-year-old child doesn’t want to follow in her mother's footsteps as a performer, but she still likes to belt out a song so she can be with her pop star mother – who gave birth to her and partner Leyman Lahcine’s econd daughter last month – all the time.



And though Paloma candidly admitted the tot hasn’t inherited her talent, she’s relieved that it’s an area she can help with.



She OK! magazine: “She doesn’t want to perform in front of people but she wants to sing so she can be with me all the time. It’s quite sweet.



“She’s terrible though! At least singing is something I could help with. If she wants to become a mathematician, she’s f*****.”



The 39-year-old singer thinks motherhood has made her more “efficient” and she feels a “responsibility” to set a good example for her children.



She said: “I’m way more efficient [now]. I also feel a big sense of responsibility in that everything I do will be observed by my children.



“We were doing a worksheet and halfway through my daughter said, ‘I don’t want to do this any more.’



“I said, ‘When have you ever seen your mum give anything up? We’re going to finish this to the end and then we’ll rest.”



Paloma is due to go on tour in October but she’s learned from how tough it was trying to take her elder child on the road with her in the past that it wouldn’t be the right decision to take both kids along.



Asked if she’ll have both kids on the tour, she pondered: “I don’t think so. I won’t leave them for the whole thing, but the way I did it before was a mistake.



“I had postpartum depression so my judgement was skewed. I was also raised by a single-parent mum so I wanted to prove I could do what she did and do it all on my own.”