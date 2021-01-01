Alice Cooper: 'I could see myself fronting the Foo Fighters'

Alice Cooper would be fronting the Foo Fighters if he didn't have his own band.

The rock veteran is always impressed when Dave Grohl's group covers his songs and asked if there's one act he'd like to join if he could during an interview with Atlanta, Georgia's Rock 100.5 radio station, Cooper didn't have to think for too long.

"The Foo Fighters, only because... when they do my songs, they do it exactly like the band," he said.

"I mean, it's amazing," the rocker contemplated, "I've done a bunch of things with the Foo Fighters, and a lot of their influence was Alice Cooper. The guys in the band, they said they learned how to play (by) listening to our early albums."

He went on: "So when I go up on stage with the Foo Fighters, they nail my songs. The do them exactly the way they should be done."

Musing: "So I'd probably be in that band - if they ever needed a really sick lead singer," Copper explained: "first of all, they've got the two best drummers... The first time I saw (Dave Grohl's former band) Nirvana, I looked right past the first two guys, and I said, 'Who's this drummer?' 'cause he was really good; he stuck out."

He then recalled: "I said, 'If that band ever breaks up, I'm going for that drummer'... I went up and did a couple of songs with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' band also, and he is really something. Hawkins is the Energizer bunny."