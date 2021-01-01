NEWS Ed Sheeran gets matching tattoo tributes with Michael Gudinski's son Matt Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his late friend Michael Gudinski by getting matching tattoos with the music executive's son Matt.



The day after performing at Gudinski's state memorial in Melbourne, the British singer and Matt went to the Grey Street Tattoo studio in the Australian city to get matching tattoos of a hand making the No. 1 sign, Gudinski's signature pose.



The duo grinned as they posed for a picture on Instagram in which they showed off the inkings on their arms.

The owner of the tattoo studio, Jake Fraser, also had one of the tattoos etched on his lower leg, and shared a snap of himself with Ed and Matt alongside the caption: "Rest In Peace MG. I love you Kate and Andrew. Nice spending time with you Ed and Matt. A tragically heavy moment but I feel grateful to share this moment with you all."



The tattoo tributes came after Sheeran became visibly emotional when performing at Gudinski's state memorial service, held at the city's Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, as he played a song he wrote days before while in quarantine in the country.



According to Daily Mail Online, the Shape of You hitmaker told the audience before his set: "I never get this nervous, I'm really f**king nervous. So apologies if I mess up the lyrics or anything. So I'm extremely, extremely grateful to be here. I know it's a difficult thing to get into this country and I don't take it for granted for all the hard work getting me here and I really, really just appreciated the opportunity to get here."



Ed's song, Visiting Hours, addressed Gudinski's death as well as the arrival of his daughter Lyra in September last year.



Gudinski, the co-founder of Mushroom Records, died in his sleep on 2 March at the age of 68.