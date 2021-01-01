Chrissy Teigen doesn't blame trolls for Twitter departure

Chrissy Teigen didn't shut down her Twitter account because of trolls.

The Lip Sync Battle presenter announced on Wednesday that she was stepping away from the social media platform, and then took to Instagram a day later to further explain her decision.

"It’s true! Twitter no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she wrote. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally.

"It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me.

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

Ronan Farrow was among the stars commenting on Chrissy's Instagram post, writing: "It’s a psychologically damaging place and I’m glad you’re talking about it."

Meanwhile, Erin Foster wrote: "People having the ability to anonymously attack each other on a public platform, is really bringing out the worst parts of humanity."