NEWS Nathan Evans’ Wellerman claims second week as Number 1 UK single Newsdesk Share with :





Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted’s Wellerman has made it to Number 1 for a second week on the Official Singles Chart.



The viral hit holds tight at the top with a lead of 10,000 chart sales on its closest competition, A1 & J1’s Latest Trends which lands the most streams of the week.



Justin Bieber earns the highest new entry of the week with Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, at Number 3. Justin also lands two further Top 40 songs this week: Hold On, which flies 21 places to Number 10 – bringing his Top 10 count to 26 - and As I Am ft. Khalid, which debuts at Number 24.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Riton x Nightcrawlers’ Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman climbs to a new peak at Number 4, while Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta’s BED is up two to Number 6.



Further down, Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan climb into the Top 20 with Let’s Go Home Together, rising two to Number 19, whilst D-Block Europe & Raye gallop six places to Number 30 with Ferrari Horses. Pop singer-songwriter Griff earns her first Top 40 hit with Black Hole, flying in at Number 39 following the announcement that she’s the 2021 winner of the BRITs Rising Star award.



Finally, Headshot by Lil Tjay ft. Polo G & Fivio Foreign debuts at Number 40 – Lil Tjay’s third Top 40 track, Polo G’s second and Fivio Foreign’s first.