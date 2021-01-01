NEWS Lana Del Rey lands fifth UK Number 1 and one of the fastest-selling vinyl albums of the century Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Del Rey has earned her fifth UK Number 1 album with Chemtrails Over The Country Club.



Debuting at the top spot with 40,000 chart sales this week, Lana’s seventh studio album joins Born To Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Lust For Life (2017) and Norman F**king Rockwell (2019) as Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart.



With 16,700 vinyl copies sold in the last seven days, Chemtrails officially becomes the fastest-selling vinyl album of the century by a female artist, and among international acts. The overall fastest seller on wax since 2000 is Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. As a result, the album tops both this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart.



Lana Del Rey now ties Celine Dion for the fifth most Number 1 albums by a female solo artist in the UK. Only Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift have claimed more.



Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s sixth album Justice debuts at Number 2, the album most streamed by the British public this week. Indie rockers Black Honey debut at Number 7 with new album Written and Directed, their highest charting effort to date and first Top 10.



Bob Dylan’s commemorative boxset 1970 is also new in at Number 13, while Sting debuts at Number 17 with new LP Duets; featuring tracks with musical icons Annie Lennox, Mary J Blige and Eric Clapton, it nets The Police frontman his 20th Top 40 collection as a solo artist.



Finally, following the release of the band’s latest single Beautiful Mistakes featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5’s 2015 greatest hits album Singles vaults eight places to Number 34, a new peak for the collection.