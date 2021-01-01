Justin Bieber released six new songs for Justice

Justin Bieber has released six new songs for 'JUSTICE (Triple Chucks Deluxe)'.



The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with several musicians to add some extra tracks to his sixth studio album, as well as an extra song, 'Lifetime', that he laid down by himself.



He released the original 16-song album last week but has since included ‘There She Go’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith appears on ‘I Can’t Be Myself’. Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly feature on new cuts ‘Wish You Would’, ‘Know No Better’ and ‘Name’ respectively.



Justin said of the album: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity. In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”



What's more, Justin - who released the LP 'Changes' in 2020 - previously revealed that he "started from scratch" as he planned to make two records "back-to-back" and was keen for them to be entirely separate projects but scrapped a number of songs leftover from the sessions for the earlier album.



His music director, Bernard 'Harv' Harvey - who also co-wrote and co-produced 'Somebody' and 'Peaches' for 'Justice' - told Vulture: “The original plan was to do two albums back-to-back [but keep them separate]. “We literally started from scratch. "We wanted 'Justice' to have its own sound, its own identity, so we put those old songs back on the shelf."