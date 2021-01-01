NEWS Beyonce wins big at NAACP Image Awards night four Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce was a four-time winner during the fourth night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.



The Lemonade singer picked up the Outstanding Female Artist honour for Black Parade and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for Brown Skin Girl, which recently scored her a Grammy for Best Video. She was also feted for her work with Megan Thee Stallion, whose track Savage Remix landed the Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song prize, with the pair also winning Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration.



Beyonce's proteges Chloe x Halle were double winners, claiming awards for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for Do It, as well as Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for Wonder What She Thinks Of Me.



And Jamie Foxx's Soul doubled its overall haul by landing two more trophies on Thursday - Jon Batiste's Music From and Inspired By Soul scored the Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental, while the Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack won Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.



Doja Cat was named Outstanding New Artist for her hit Say So.



The week-long NAACP Image Awards will culminate on 27 March.



Thursday's list of winners is:



Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat - "Say So"



Outstanding Male Artist

Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"



Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - "Black Parade"



Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle



Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"



Outstanding Album

"Chilombo" - Jhené Aiko



Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter



Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

"Music From and Inspired By Soul" - Jon Batiste



Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

"Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper" - Somi



Outstanding International Song

"Lockdown" - Original Koffee



Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

"Soul" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Touch from you" - Tamela Mann



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

"The Return" - The Clark Sisters