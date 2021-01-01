Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran to headline 2021 Isle of Wight Festival

Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran have been confirmed as the 2021 Isle of Wight Festival headliners.

The music extravaganza will return to Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight, between September 16 and September 19.

And closing the Friday night is former Oasis frontman, Liam, while rockers Snow Patrol and the superstar DJ will co-headline on Sunday, and 80s icons Duran Duran will wrap up the four-day event in style on Sunday night.

Liam is set to top the bill again three years after he co-headlined with Depeche Mode.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: "Our audience always has an incredible time at the festival and we’re thrilled with the line-up on offer for them. It’s a fantastic array of artists; from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival. Over the coming months we'll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone - audience, artists, staff, the community - is kept safe. See you in September!"

The festival will also see performances from music legend Sir Tom Jones and The Script, plus the likes of All Saints, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Example, Imelda May, James, James Arthur, Kaiser Chiefs, Lawson, Lightning Seeds, Maxïmo Park , Primal Scream, Razorlight, Sam Fender, Scouting For Girls, Seasick Steve, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Supergrass, The Snuts, and You Me At Six

The Isle of Wight Festival usually takes place in June, but organisers were forced to push back the event by three months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For tickets head to isleofwightfestival.com.