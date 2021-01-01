NEWS Jessica Simpson doesn't need public apology from John Mayer Newsdesk Share with :





Jessica Simpson doesn't feel the need for her ex John Mayer to publicly apologise for the way he treated her during their relationship

.

The pop star revealed all about her challenging time with Mayer in her recent autobiography, Open Book, admitting their romance was all-consuming, and she found it difficult to cut ties with the Daughters hitmaker, who she first met in 2005.



She also confessed her determination to impress Mayer drove her to drink, as she "constantly worried" she wasn't "smart enough" for the rocker.



"He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," she wrote in the memoir.



Even after they split in 2007, they stayed in touch, until Mayer branded her "sexual napalm" in a candid Playboy interview in 2010 - a comment which left Simpson embarrassed and humiliated.

Simpson hasn't heard from Mayer since her book hit retailers last year, and doesn't expect to.



"I definitely don't feel that I am owed a public apology," she told U.S. talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview set to air on Friday, previewed on E!.



"I mean, you can't take it back. And I'm a very forgiving person, but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir, if I'm gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly," the singer explained.



Simpson has since found real happiness with her husband, Eric Johnson, the father of her three children.



“Now that I have the love of Eric, it’s just such a different thing,” she gushed about their relationship.



The couple wed in 2014.