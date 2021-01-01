NEWS Taylor Swift and Evermore theme park resolve legal dispute Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift and officials at Utah theme park Evermore have dropped their respective lawsuits against one another.



Evermore Park bosses filed a lawsuit on 2 February, claiming the Shake It Off singer infringed on their trademark with her Evermore album cover and related merchandise, has confused consumers, and negatively affected the park’s searchability on Google. They sought million of dollars in damages.



But lawyers for Swift's TAS Rights Management company then hit back by launching a countersuit against Evermore Park, arguing that the park has long had costumed performers singing hits by the singer and others "without authorization or license agreement." They had requested a jury trial in the case.



However, both suits have since been resolved, with a spokesperson for Swift telling Rolling Stone: "As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement."



Swift surprise released her ninth studio album, Evermore, in December, only five months after her eighth album, Folklore.