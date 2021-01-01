Lana Del Rey has been secretly planning something special for fans

Lana Del Rey has been secretly planning something special for her fans for a few years.



One of the superstar's managers, Ed Millett, was asked about the possibility of the 'White Dress' singer doing a live-stream like Dua Lipa's 'Studio 2054' extravaganza, which their management firm Tap Music oversaw, and he spilled that Lana has had something in the works for some time now, though he wouldn't divulge what her idea is exactly and when it would go ahead.



Ed said: "She’s got her own plan for something. I’m not going to say what it is, but she’s had it for years, and it might actually now [be] something we could pull off.”



The 'Video Games' hitmaker's other manager, Ben Mawson, also hinted at his client making a soundtrack film and branching out into acting in the future.



He added to Music Week: “There’s more to be done with film maybe. Certainly [with] soundtracks. She might like to do acting. She could definitely do that."



The prolific star has just released her LP Chemtrails Over the Country Club' to acclaim and has another two records on the way, including 'Rock Candy Sweet'.



The latter is set to be released on June 1 and will challenge accusations of her "cultural appropriation and glamorising of domestic abuse".Lana faced a backlash last year after she made comments on the topic of equality after likening herself to stars such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Beyonce in a post about feminism.



She wrote on social media at the time: "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f****** cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)"



Lana later added: "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me - the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes."



She was forced to respond to backlash over her post, as she argued her comments weren't related to race.



Lana said: "And my last and final note on everything -- when I said people who look like me -- I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc.



"it's about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman -- thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)"



Meanwhile, teasing her “cover album of country songs” and another collection of “other folk songs” recently, she insisted there has always been a country tone running through her music.



She spilled: “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country.



“I mean, they’re definitely not pop.



“Maybe the way ‘Video Games' got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure.



"So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”